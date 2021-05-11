Vigil@nce - hivex: buffer overflow
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/05/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow of hivex, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
