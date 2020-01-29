Vigil@nce - hiredis: NULL pointer dereference via async.c / dict.c

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via async.c / dict.c of hiredis, in order to trigger a denial of service.

