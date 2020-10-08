Vigil@nce - golang.org/x/crypto: denial of service via SSH Signature Verification
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via SSH Signature Verification of golang.org/x/crypto, in order to trigger a denial of service.
