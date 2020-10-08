Vigil@nce - golang.org/x/crypto: denial of service via SSH Signature Verification

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via SSH Signature Verification of golang.org/x/crypto, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...