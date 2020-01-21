Vigil@nce - glibc: information disclosure via LD_PREFER_MAP_32BIT_EXEC Mapping Addresses

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, SIMATIC, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via LD_PREFER_MAP_32BIT_EXEC Mapping Addresses of glibc, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...