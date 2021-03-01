Vigil@nce - glibc: assertion error via iconv UCS4 Encoding

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force an assertion error via iconv() UCS4 Encoding of glibc, in order to trigger a denial of service.

