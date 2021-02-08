Vigil@nce - gdisk: buffer overflow via ReadLogicalParts
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Android OS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via ReadLogicalParts() of gdisk, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
