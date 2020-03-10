Vigil@nce - gd: information disclosure via gdImageCreateFromXbm
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise
Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via gdImageCreateFromXbm() of gd, in order to obtain sensitive information.
