Vigil@nce - file: buffer overflow via cdf_read_property_info
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Solaris, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via cdf_read_property_info() of file, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter