Vigil@nce - etcd: seven vulnerabilities
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: IBM API Connect, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of etcd.
