Vigil@nce - eZ Publish: read-write access via Legacy Shop Module

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: eZ Publish.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Legacy Shop Module of eZ Publish, in order to read or alter data.

