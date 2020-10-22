Vigil@nce - eZ Platform: two vulnerabilities
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: eZ Platform.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of eZ Platform.
