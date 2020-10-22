Vigil@nce - eZ Platform: information disclosure via eZ Cloud / Fastly
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: eZ Platform.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via eZ Cloud / Fastly of eZ Platform, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter