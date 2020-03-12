Vigil@nce - dojo: memory corruption via Prototype Pollution

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via Prototype Pollution of dojo, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...