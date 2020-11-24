Vigil@nce - dash: code execution via the -n switch

December 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via the -n switch of dash, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...