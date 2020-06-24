Vigil@nce - curl: write access via -J Option
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: cURL, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via -J Option of curl, in order to alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
