Vigil@nce - curl: information disclosure via FTP PASV Responses
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: cURL, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Puppet, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via FTP PASV Responses of curl, in order to obtain sensitive information.
