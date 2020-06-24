Vigil@nce - curl: information disclosure via HTTP Redirect DNS Password
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: cURL, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, PHP, Slackware, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via HTTP Redirect DNS Password of curl, in order to obtain sensitive information.
