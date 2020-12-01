Vigil@nce - containerd: privilege escalation via Shim API Socket

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Docker CE, Fedora, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Shim API Socket of containerd, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...