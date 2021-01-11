Vigil@nce - coTURN: information disclosure via Loopback Addresses
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Loopback Addresses of coTURN, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter