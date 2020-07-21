Vigil@nce - cloud-init: Man-in-the-Middle via ssh_deletekeys

September 2020

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via ssh_deletekeys on cloud-init, in order to read or write data in the session.

