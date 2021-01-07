Vigil@nce - binutils: information disclosure via tic4x_print_cond
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via tic4x_print_cond() of binutils, in order to obtain sensitive information.
