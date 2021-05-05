Vigil@nce - avahi: overload

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/05/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an overload of avahi, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...