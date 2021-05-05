Vigil@nce - avahi: overload
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/05/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload of avahi, in order to trigger a denial of service.
