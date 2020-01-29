Vigil@nce - apt-cacher-ng: information disclosure via TCP Port 3142

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via TCP Port 3142 of apt-cacher-ng, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

