Vigil@nce - Zstandard: read-write access via Transient Default Permissions
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Transient Default Permissions of Zstandard, in order to read or alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
