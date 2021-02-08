Vigil@nce - ZeroMQ: four vulnerabilities

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of ZeroMQ.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

