Vigil@nce - Zend Framework: code execution via Zend\Http\Response\Stream Deserialization
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Zend Framework.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Zend\Http\Response\Stream Deserialization of Zend Framework, in order to run code.
