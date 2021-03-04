Vigil@nce - Zabbix: Cross Site Request Forgery via CControllerAuthenticationUpdate

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Zabbix.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery via CControllerAuthenticationUpdate of Zabbix, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...