Vigil@nce - Xstream: information disclosure via Server-Side Forgery Request
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Server-Side Forgery Request of Xstream, in order to obtain sensitive information.
