Vigil@nce - Xen: privilege escalation via IOMMU Read/write DMA Access
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Xen.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via IOMMU Read/write DMA Access of Xen, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter