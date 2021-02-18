Vigil@nce - Xen: privilege escalation via IOMMU Read/write DMA Access

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Xen.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via IOMMU Read/write DMA Access of Xen, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.

