Vigil@nce - Xen: overload via P2M Pool Freeing, analyzed on 11/10/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker, in a guest system, can trigger an overload of Xen, via P2M Pool Freeing, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.
