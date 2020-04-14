Vigil@nce - Xen: information disclosure via Read-write Unlock Paths
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SLES, Xen.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass access restrictions to data via Read-write Unlock Paths of Xen, in order to obtain sensitive information on the host system.
