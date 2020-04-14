Vigil@nce - Xen: information disclosure via xenoprof

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: XenServer, SLES, Xen.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/04/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass access restrictions to data via xenoprof of Xen, in order to obtain sensitive information on the host system.

