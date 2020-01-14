Vigil@nce - Xen: information disclosure via ARM ERET Instruction Speculate
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Xen.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via ARM ERET Instruction Speculate of Xen, in order to obtain sensitive information.
