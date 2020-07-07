Vigil@nce - Xen: denial of service via Event Channel Port Allocation
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux
Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Xen.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a fatal error via Event Channel Port Allocation of Xen, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
