Vigil@nce - Xen: denial of service via GNTTABOP_map_grant
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: XenServer, SLES, Xen.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/04/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a fatal error via GNTTABOP_map_grant() of Xen, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
