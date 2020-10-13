Vigil@nce - XNIO: denial of service via File Descriptor Leak
December 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/10/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via File Descriptor Leak of XNIO, in order to trigger a denial of service.
