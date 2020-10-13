Vigil@nce - XNIO: denial of service via File Descriptor Leak

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/10/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via File Descriptor Leak of XNIO, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

