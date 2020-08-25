Vigil@nce - X.Org Xserver Extensions: four vulnerabilities
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, OpenBSD, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, Unix (platform) not comprehensive, XOrg Bundle not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of X.Org Xserver Extensions.
