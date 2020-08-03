Vigil@nce - X.Org Xserver: information disclosure via AllocatePixmap
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: OpenBSD, XOrg Bundle not comprehensive.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via AllocatePixmap() of X.Org Xserver, in order to obtain sensitive information.
