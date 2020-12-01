Vigil@nce - X.Org Server: buffer overflow via XkbSetDeviceInfo

February 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, OpenBSD, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, XOrg Bundle not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 01/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via XkbSetDeviceInfo of X.Org Server, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

