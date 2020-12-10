Vigil@nce - Wireshark: four vulnerabilities
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Wireshark.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Wireshark.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
