Vigil@nce - Wireshark: denial of service via NFS

June 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Wireshark.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can send malicious NFS packets to Wireshark, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...