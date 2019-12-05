Vigil@nce - Wireshark: denial of service via CMS
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Solaris, Wireshark.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can send malicious CMS packets to Wireshark, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
