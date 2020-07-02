Vigil@nce - Wireshark 3.2: overload via GVCP
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES, Wireshark.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via GVCP of Wireshark 3.2, in order to trigger a denial of service.
