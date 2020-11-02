Vigil@nce - Windows: privilege escalation via cng.sys

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Windows 10, Windows 2008 R0, Windows 2008 R2, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows RT.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via cng.sys of Windows, in order to escalate his privileges.

