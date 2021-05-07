Vigil@nce - Wind River VxWorks: information disclosure via IKE
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: VxWorks.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/05/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via IKE of Wind River VxWorks, in order to obtain sensitive information.
