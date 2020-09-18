Vigil@nce - WildFly: privilege escalation via Xerces XMLSchemaValidator use-grammar-pool-only
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO, WildFly.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Xerces XMLSchemaValidator use-grammar-pool-only of WildFly, in order to escalate his privileges.
