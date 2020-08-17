Vigil@nce - WildFly: privilege escalation via FORM Authentication Session Fixation

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via FORM Authentication Session Fixation of WildFly, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...