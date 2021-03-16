Vigil@nce - WildFly JBoss EJB Client: information disclosure

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of WildFly JBoss EJB Client, in order to obtain sensitive information.

