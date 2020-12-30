Vigil@nce - Webmin: code execution via miniserv.pl handle_request

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Webmin.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via miniserv.pl handle_request() of Webmin, in order to run code.

