Vigil@nce - Webmin: code execution via Package Updates Encoded
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Webmin.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Package Updates Encoded of Webmin, in order to run code.
